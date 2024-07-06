Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 81,364 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.