Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,234 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

