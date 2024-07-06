Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,304,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.40 and its 200 day moving average is $248.48. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

