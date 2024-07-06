Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

