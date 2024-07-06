Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

