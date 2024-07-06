Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,553,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of GoldMining worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on GoldMining from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN GLDG opened at $0.95 on Friday. GoldMining Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

