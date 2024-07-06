Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,827 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,141,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE J opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

