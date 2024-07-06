Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 115,882 Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

