Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 11,619 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Trex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Trex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

