Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 20,336 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 225.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,263,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

