Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,426 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

DG opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

