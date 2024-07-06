Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 528 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.92.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $544.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.51. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

