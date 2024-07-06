Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 545 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $372.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

