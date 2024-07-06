Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,823 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

