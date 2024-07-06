Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 63,543 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Ellington Financial worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

