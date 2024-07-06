Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 74,871 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $105,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

