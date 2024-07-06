Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,406 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 350.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $389.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 735.26, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.60 and a 200 day moving average of $318.11.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

