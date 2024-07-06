Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

