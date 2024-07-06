Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

