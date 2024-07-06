Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

