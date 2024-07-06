Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $106.59 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.