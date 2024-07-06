Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

LAD opened at $245.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.52. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

