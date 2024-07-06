Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

UFPI opened at $107.65 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

