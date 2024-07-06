Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,010,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $249.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

