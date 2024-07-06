Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.