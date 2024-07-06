Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of FERG opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

