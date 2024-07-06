Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $6,326,899. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

