Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $19,296,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Autoliv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.7 %

Autoliv stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

