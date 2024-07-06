Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $46.20 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

