Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.66 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.8 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

