Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.71 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

