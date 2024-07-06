Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,060 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.29% of VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MIG opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Get VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.