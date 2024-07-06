Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,834,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $369.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.90. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.11.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

