Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.25 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 183,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

