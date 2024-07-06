Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $162.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.