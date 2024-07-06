Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.45 Million Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.11 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

