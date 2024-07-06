Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $310.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

