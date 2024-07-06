Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $202.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.76. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

