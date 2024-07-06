Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $556,797,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $215.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

