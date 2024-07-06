Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.85 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

