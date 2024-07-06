Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.