Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $247.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

