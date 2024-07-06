Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

IBP stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

