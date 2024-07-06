Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,120 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 358,813 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 151,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

