Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mattel

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Mattel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

