Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 25.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 499.3% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 59,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.