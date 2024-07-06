Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

