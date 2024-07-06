Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 130,099 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,614,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dakota Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter worth $17,467,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Mccoy Berry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 273,752 shares in the company, valued at $678,904.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

