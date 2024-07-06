Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,337 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,026.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,011.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,035.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

