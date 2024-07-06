Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 18,259 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.0% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 407,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GFL Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 656,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

